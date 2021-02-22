Cambodia reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, total at 568

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 22 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Cambodia on Monday confirmed 35 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the kingdom to 568, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.

The new infections included 31 locally-transmitted cases in capital Phnom Penh and southern Kandal province and four imported cases, the statement said, adding that the new patients are currently undergoing treatment at various designated COVID-19 hospitals.

"The MoH once again urges all people across the country, especially those in capital Phnom Penh and Kandal province, to be highly vigilant and to advise their family members to strictly follow self-protection measures set out by the government," the statement said.

It also called on people who realized that they were involved in the Feb. 20 community COVID-19 outbreak to go for COVID-19 tests at the Chak Angre Health Center in southern Phnom Penh and to quarantine for 14 days at home.

"If you feel unwell such as fever, cough, cold, throat ache or breathing difficulty, please contact the 115 free hotline," it added.

According to the statement, more than 20 locations, including night clubs, hotels, apartments, entertainment venues and schools, have been closed so far in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The Southeast Asian nation has registered a total of 568 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, with zero deaths and 475 recoveries, the statement said.