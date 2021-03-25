UrduPoint.com
Canada Adds Blood Clot Disclaimer For AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine - Statement

Thu 25th March 2021

Canada Adds Blood Clot Disclaimer for AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine - Statement

Canadian health regulators on Thursday issued a disclaimer regarding blood clots that may potentially form in individuals who vaccinate with the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Canadian health regulators on Thursday issued a disclaimer regarding blood clots that may potentially form in individuals who vaccinate with the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Canada's action mirrors that of European health regulators who issued a similar disclaimer admitting that the vaccine's connection to blood clot cases could not be ruled out. The adverse side-effects have prompted a number of European nations to stop vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot.

"Today, Health Canada updated the product monograph - or label - for the AstraZeneca and COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccines to provide information on very rare reports of blood clots associated with low levels of blood platelets (i.e., thrombocytopenia) following immunization with the AstraZeneca vaccine," Health Canada said in a statement.

Health Canada is aware of reports that European health officials have identified the cause of the AstraZeneca vaccine complications, the statement said, but the department noted the scarcity of information available about this line of research.

Health Canada added that it has issued guidance for healthcare providers such as warning regarding signs of potential complication, and that it continues to work with international regulators to review all available information.

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo told reporters that there have been 2,530 reports of adverse medical events after immunization, with 320 being considered serious, as of March 19.

