Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Canada Announces Additional Ammunition, Air Defense Missiles for Ukraine - Defense Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Canada will send additional artillery ammunition and air defense missiles to Ukraine, the National Defense Department said in a press release after the tenth Ukraine Defense Contact Group virtual meeting.

"Today, Defense Minister Anita Anand participated virtually in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting ... where she announced additional military assistance to Ukraine," the press release said on Wednesday. "At the meeting, the Minister announced that Canada will donate approximately 8,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition, as well as 12 air defence missiles sourced from Canadian Armed Forces' (CAF) inventory, to sustain the air defense systems currently deployed in Ukraine.

"

Anand said that Canada will also deliver more than 1,800 rounds of 105mm tank training ammunition to Ukraine, the release said.

Anand confirmed during the meeting that Canada shipped an undisclosed number of Leopard 2 main battle tanks at the end of February out of a total of eight tanks it had pledged to provide to Ukraine, the release said.

Four Leopard 2 tanks have been already delivered to Poland and Canadian military personnel are currently training Ukrainian soldiers on their use, the release added.

All eight Leopard 2 tanks are expected to be in Ukraine in the coming weeks, according to the release.

