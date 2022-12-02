Canada Imposes New Sanctions on 4 People, 5 Entities in Iran - Global Affairs

Canada has imposed sanctions on an additional four people and five entities in Iran, according to a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Canada has imposed sanctions on an additional four people and five entities in Iran, according to a release.

"Canada will not stand idly by while the regime's human rights violations increase in scope and intensity against the Iranian people," the release from Global Affairs stated. "That is why we are imposing sanctions on an additional 4 Iranian individuals and 5 entities for their roles in the regime's gross and systematic human rights violations and actions that continue to threaten international peace and security."

The sanctioned individuals include Morteza Talaei, Second Brigadier General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and former commander of Tehran's Law Enforcement Forces; Ali Ghanaatkar Mavardiani, a senior judge and prosecutor; Hassan Karami, commander of the Islamic Republic's Law Enforcement Forces Special Units; and Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi.

Among the sanctioned entities are Safiran Airport Services, a cargo and commercial airline that has helped transfer alleged Iranian-made Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) to Russia; Baharestan Kish Company, a subsidiary of the IRGC Cooperative Foundation; Javan news Agency; Paravar Pars Aerospace Engineering Services and Research Company; and Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines Company (DAMA).