Canada Imposes New Sanctions Targeting Iranian Individuals, Companies - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Global Affairs Canada announced on Monday Ottawa was imposing new sanctions on eight Iranian individuals and two entities as part of the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations.

"Today's sanctions list eight individuals and two entities, including senior officials in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Law Enforcement Forces (LEF)�for gross and systematic human rights violations in Tehran and in Kurdish and Azeri areas of northwestern Iran�and senior officials involved in unmanned aerial vehicle and ballistic missile production in Iran," Global Affairs statement reads.

Amongst the sanctioned officials, Hassan Hassanzadeh, commander of IRGC forces in Tehran, Gholamhossein Mohammadi Asl, commander of IRGC forces in Ardabil Province, Abbas Nilforushan, Deputy Commander of IRGC Operations Command, and Abbas-Ali Mohammadian, Chief of Police in Tehran.

In addition to those, Canada has sanctioned two businessmen, Ghassem Damavandian, a senior executive from Qods Aviation Industries, and Nader Khoon Siavash, the Director of Aerospace Industries Organization, the statement continued.

Ottawa also sanctioned Imen Sanat Zaman Fara, a company that manufactures equipment for security forces, and Ravin academy, a training institute that specializes in cyber-security.

According to the statement, all the listed individuals and entities are helping in the disruption of protesters online communications, while some are also involved in the provision of equipment used for "repression".

The new measures effectively ban any dealings with the sanctioned, and freezes their assets were they to be in Canada, the statement added.

Global Affairs also noted that because of alleged human rights committed by the listed individuals and entities, their admission to Canada will be prohibited under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

This is Canada's 10th package of sanctions on Iran, its officials, entities, and other individuals since October 2022.