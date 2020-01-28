UrduPoint.com
Canada Issues Travel Advisory Cautioning Against All Travel To China's Hubei Province

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 04:00 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Global Affairs Canada issued a travel advisory cautioning against all travel to Hubei province in China, as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.

"Avoid all travel to the province of Hubei, including the cities of Wuhan, Huanggang and Ezhou, due to the imposition of heavy travel restrictions in order to limit the spread of a novel coronavirus," the travel advisory said on Monday evening.

The advisory was issued after the Canadian health officials announced the first confirmed case if novel coronavirus infection on Monday.

Health Canada said the infected man had traveled to Wuhan in China's Hubei province 14 days prior to coming down with the illness.

Canadian officials are now also treating his wife's illness as the second presumptive confirmed case.

Canadian public health officials, including the health minister and Ontario's Chief Medical Officer, have said that despite the new developments, the risk to the general public remains low.

