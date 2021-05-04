Canada Recommends Use of Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine for People Aged 30 or Older

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has recommended using the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine to immunize people aged 30 and older.

In late April, Canada announced halting of the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals from public use for an investigation into quality control issues at a US vaccine manufacturing plant where they were produced. The country's health department said it was planning to conduct an additional probe into the matter.

"At this time and based on current evidence, NACI recommends the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine may be offered to individuals 30 years of age and older without contraindications, if the individual does not wish to wait for an mRNA vaccine and if the benefits outweigh the risk for the individual," NACI said in a statement issued on Monday.

Johnson & Johnson admitted a month ago to having produced a faulty batch of coronavirus vaccines at an East Baltimore facility, reportedly due to a mix-up of two ingredients that led to the ruin of about 15 million doses. Canada had received its first shipment of 300,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses - manufactured at the same East Baltimore Emergent BioSolutions facility currently under investigation - earlier in the week.

On April 23, the US food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted their restrictions on the use of the vaccine, stating that they are confident in its safety and effectiveness after a thorough data assessment.