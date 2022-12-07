Canada to Provide $256Mln for Developing Countries Biodiversity Conservation - PM Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Canada will make a new contribution of C$350 million ($256 million) to help developing countries in their biodiversity conservation efforts, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office said in a press release.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was delivering remarks at the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15), hosted by Canada from December 7-19, in the city of Montreal.

"Prime Minister Trudeau today announced that Canada will provide a new contribution of $350 million to support developing countries - home to the vast majority of the world's biodiversity - to advance conservation efforts," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office reads.

The new investment is made in support of the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) implementation to which Canada had already pledged the amount of $732 million, the statement added.

This new financial support to developing countries will potentially place Canada as a nature protection leader, the statement continues.

"By stepping up and bringing the world together in Montreal, we can stop biodiversity loss and build a healthy planet for future generations," the release said.

The announcement comes as Canada pursues its goals on the protection of landmasses and oceans. By 2030, Ottawa aims to preserve an area as large as the European Union, about 30% of the country's territory.