UrduPoint.com

Canada To Provide $256Mln For Developing Countries Biodiversity Conservation - PM Office

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Canada to Provide $256Mln for Developing Countries Biodiversity Conservation - PM Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Canada will make a new contribution of C$350 million ($256 million) to help developing countries in their biodiversity conservation efforts, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office said in a press release.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was delivering remarks at the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15), hosted by Canada from December 7-19, in the city of Montreal.

"Prime Minister Trudeau today announced that Canada will provide a new contribution of $350 million to support developing countries - home to the vast majority of the world's biodiversity - to advance conservation efforts," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office reads.

The new investment is made in support of the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) implementation to which Canada had already pledged the amount of $732 million, the statement added.

This new financial support to developing countries will potentially place Canada as a nature protection leader, the statement continues.

"By stepping up and bringing the world together in Montreal, we can stop biodiversity loss and build a healthy planet for future generations," the release said.

The announcement comes as Canada pursues its goals on the protection of landmasses and oceans. By 2030, Ottawa aims to preserve an area as large as the European Union, about 30% of the country's territory.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Canada European Union Ottawa Justin Trudeau December From Million

Recent Stories

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights Preside ..

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights President, PM

4 hours ago
 Two people shot dead

Two people shot dead

4 hours ago
 PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sa ..

PTI fighting for personal interests in country: Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

4 hours ago
 Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups ..

Portugal v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups

4 hours ago
 Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After Ne ..

Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After New Year Holidays - White House

4 hours ago
 APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop India ..

APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.