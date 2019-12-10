TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Canada and the Netherlands will support Gambia's genocide case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Global Affairs Canada said in a press release on Monday.

"Canada and the Netherlands consider it their obligation to support the Gambia before the ICJ, as it should concern all of humanity," the release said.

On November 11, Gambia initiated proceedings against Myanmar before the ICJ on the latter's alleged violation of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Gambia is accusing Myanmar of genocide of its Muslim Rohingya minority.

In 2017, Myanmar's military and security forces launched an offensive on Muslim Rohingya villages and outposts in the country's Rakhine State after unidentified Islamic extremists attacked police and security posts.

More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar mainly to neighboring Bangladesh, according to published reports.

Myanmar's authorities - and the majority Buddhist population - consider the Rohingya to be undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh.