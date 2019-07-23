Canada's crime rate rose two percent in 2018 over the previous year for the fourth year in a row, according to Statistics Canada on Monday

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Canada's crime rate rose two percent in 2018 over the previous year for the fourth year in a row, according to Statistics Canada on Monday.

There were over two million Criminal Code incidents reported by police in 2018, almost 69,800 more than that in 2017.

Statistics Canada said the 2018 figures only involved incidents that came to the attention of police, while many crimes went unreported. The police-reported crime, also measured by the Crime Severity Index (CSI), increased two percent.

Statistics Canada said both the rate and severity of crime were still substantially lower than they were a decade ago, both down 17 percent since 2008.

The crime rate in Canada peaked in 1991 and had been in dramatic decline since then, dropping over 50 percent until 2014. Since 2014, the rate was up just over eight percent.

While the crime rate was up slightly, the national homicide rate declined by four percent in 2018 after increasing in 2017. Despite the drop, the homicide rate still remained higher than the average over the previous decade.