Canada's Liberals To Win Most Seats In 2021 Federal Election - Projections

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Canada's Liberal Party led by Justin Trudeau will win the most seats in the country's 44th national election, according to multiple projections.

CTV News, Global news and state broadcaster CBC are projecting that the Liberals will win Monday's election, although it remains to be seen whether this will be a minority or majority mandate.

The Liberals currently lead in 141 ridings mostly across the country, leading the Conservatives, who are ahead in 99 ridings, and the Bloc Quebecois which has the lead in 25 of Quebec's electoral districts, with five percent of the votes counted.

Trudeau's party currently commands 37.5 percent of support, followed by the Tories with 34.0 percent and the New Democrats (NDP) at 16.2 percent.

All 338 of Canada's House of Commons seats are up for grabs with the winner of the election declared based on a contentious first-past-the-post system, where candidates with the highest number of votes win without any further runoff ballots. At least 170 seats are needed to form a majority government, although most projections currently point to a minority government.

