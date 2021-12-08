(@FahadShabbir)

OTTAWA, Dec. 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) --:Ontario, Canada's most populous province with a population of 14 million, announced on Tuesday to extend its pause of the reopening plan indefinitely as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The Ontario government said it will continue to monitor trends in public health and learn more about the Omicron variant.

At least 13 cases of the Omicron variant have reportedly been confirmed so far in Ontario.

Canadian health officials and experts have warned for weeks that cases would increase in the winter months as more people gather indoors.

Ontario announced the pause for at least 28 days on Nov. 10 due to an increase of COVID-19 daily cases.

The province reported 928 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Its seven-day average of daily new cases is up to 975, a level not seen since the decline of the third wave in early June.