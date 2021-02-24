Canadian, Australian Leaders Agree to Ensure Web Giants, Local Creators Revenue Sharing

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian counterpart Scott Morrison agreed on the need to ensure more equal sharing of revenues generated by web giants with local creators and media, Trudeau's office said on Tuesday.

"The prime ministers noted the growing cooperation between Canada and Australia on the regulation of online platforms. They agreed to continue coordinating efforts to address online harm and ensure the revenues of web giants are shared more fairly with creators and media," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.