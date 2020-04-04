UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Military Deploying To Quebec To Assist With COVID-19 Containment - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 03:30 AM

Canadian Military Deploying to Quebec to Assist With COVID-19 Containment - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will be deployed to the northern part of the province of Quebec to assist with efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Department of National Defense confirmed in a statement to Sputnik.

"Now that our assistance has been requested by the Province of Quebec, we are moving forward to coordinate CAF support, determine the number of troops and resources required for the specific requested tasks, and finalize plans to engage locally," the statement said on Friday.

The Department of National Defense explained that the operation is in the planning stages and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Quebec has been one of the hardest hit regions in Canada with 5,518 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections and 36 deaths. Officials have expressed concern about areas of heightened vulnerability, especially indigenous and northern communities.

On Friday, public health data revealed that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada increased to 11,747, while the death toll increased to 152.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, almost 1.1 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide and more than 58,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Canada Died March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces recovery of 12 patien ..

2 hours ago

Foodpanda financially aids their heroes during the ..

3 hours ago

Give Time for Lockdowns to Work or Virus Cannot Be ..

3 hours ago

Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cop ..

3 hours ago

WTO issues new report on worldwide trade in COVID- ..

4 hours ago

New Stay Home App launched by DoH to reinforce sel ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.