Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Canadian Prime Minister Announces New $373Mln Military Aid Package for Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 500 million Canadian dollars ($373 million) during his surprise visit to Kiev on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 500 million Canadian Dollars ($373 million) during his surprise visit to Kiev on Saturday.

"Today, I can announce that we will provide 500 million dollars in new funding for military assistance," Trudeau told a press conference.

Also on Saturday, the UK government announced 16 million Pounds ($20 million) in additional humanitarian funding for Ukraine as the country is tackling "the aftermath of flooding caused by the destruction of Nova Kakhova dam, which has affected 42,000 people in the Kherson area."

The sum comes on top of the United Kingdom's existing humanitarian support of 220 million pounds which is allowing London's partners to help evacuate civilians affected by the flooding, the statement read.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.

Western countries have been providing financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. The military aid includes light and heavy weapons, including tanks, armored and other vehicles, missiles, drones, artillery and munitions.

