Car Accident Leaves 8 People Dead In Russia's Voronezh Region - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 03:30 AM

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Eight people were killed and one more injured in a serious car accident, involving a minibus, in the Russian Voronezh Region, the regional department of the Russian Interior Ministry said.

The accident occurred at 8:26 p.m.

local time (17:26 GMT) on Saturday on the Voronezh-Luhansk highway, with the minibus having collided with a Ford Focus car.

"The death toll reached eight people," the department's spokeswoman, Natalia Kulikova, told Sputnik.

According to earlier remarks of the department, the accident also left a 10-year-old girl injured.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

