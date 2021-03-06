KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) A car bomb has exploded near a police headquarters in Afghanistan's Helmand province, leaving multiple casualties, including Mahmoud Agha, the director of Helmand's National Security Military Prosecutor's Office, sources told Sputnik on Saturday.

Helmand government's spokesman, Omar Zwak, has confirmed that the blast left multiple civilians killed and injured, but he did not specify the numbers.

According to the source, Agha and two of his bodyguards were among those killed by the blast.