Car Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's South Leaves Senior Security Official Killed - Source

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 11:30 AM

Car Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's South Leaves Senior Security Official Killed - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) A car bomb has exploded near a police headquarters in Afghanistan's Helmand province, leaving multiple casualties, including Mahmoud Agha, the director of Helmand's National Security Military Prosecutor's Office, sources told Sputnik on Saturday.

Helmand government's spokesman, Omar Zwak, has confirmed that the blast left multiple civilians killed and injured, but he did not specify the numbers.

According to the source, Agha and two of his bodyguards were among those killed by the blast.

More Stories From World

