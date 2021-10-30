UrduPoint.com

Car Bomb Explodes Near Int'l Airport In Yemen's Aden, Victims Reported - Source

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 10:31 PM

Car Bomb Explodes Near Int'l Airport in Yemen's Aden, Victims Reported - Source

A vehicle rigged with explosives blasted near the international airport in Yemen's city of Aden, an informed source told Sputnik on Saturday, adding there are victims

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) c.

"A car bomb exploded at the entrance to Aden International Airport ... in the east of the city," the source said.

The exact number of victims is yet to be established, the source added.

Related Topics

Yemen Vehicle Car Aden Airport

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Egyptian PM at Expo ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Egyptian PM at Expo 2020

1 hour ago
 Italian Minister of Health visits Dubai Silicon Oa ..

Italian Minister of Health visits Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, Dante Labs

1 hour ago
 US calls on Tigrayan rebels to withdraw from Amhar ..

US calls on Tigrayan rebels to withdraw from Amhara region

4 minutes ago
 G20 leaders wrangle over climate, economy, vaccine ..

G20 leaders wrangle over climate, economy, vaccines

4 minutes ago
 Sindh govt allows Dr. Ikram to work VC LUMHS

Sindh govt allows Dr. Ikram to work VC LUMHS

4 minutes ago
 Shabbir leads Defence Raya Open Golf Championship

Shabbir leads Defence Raya Open Golf Championship

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.