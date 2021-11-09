UrduPoint.com

Caracas Ready To Organize Maduro's Visit To Russia, Putin's Visit To Venezuela

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:18 PM

Caracas Ready to Organize Maduro's Visit to Russia, Putin's Visit to Venezuela

Caracas is ready to organize Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's visit to Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Venezuela, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Caracas is ready to organize Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's visit to Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Venezuela, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I hope that the situation with the pandemic will gradually improve and soon we will be able to confirm this meeting.

President Nicolas Maduro is always eager to welcome Putin, whether in Moscow, Venezuela, or on the sidelines of international events," Plasencia said.

The minister added that he hopes that Putin will be able to visit Venezuela as well.

"He always has an invitation from President Maduro to visit our country. A strategic partnership has been established between Russia and Venezuela. We are interested in organizing both President Maduro's visit to Russia and President Putin's return visit to Venezuela," Plasencia added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Caracas Venezuela From

Recent Stories

European Tour to become the DP World Tour from 202 ..

European Tour to become the DP World Tour from 2022

24 minutes ago
 Cotton factory gutted in Faisalabad

Cotton factory gutted in Faisalabad

9 seconds ago
 Stranded Blind Indus dolphin rescue from a canal o ..

Stranded Blind Indus dolphin rescue from a canal of Larkana district

11 seconds ago
 'Completion of Kartarpur Corridor best example of ..

'Completion of Kartarpur Corridor best example of brotherhood'

12 seconds ago
 Women folk, youth to be given due share in forthco ..

Women folk, youth to be given due share in forthcoming civic polls in AJK: Qayy ..

14 seconds ago
 Pope’s encyclical ‘Fratelli Tutti’ carries w ..

Pope’s encyclical ‘Fratelli Tutti’ carries with it vision of achieving hum ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.