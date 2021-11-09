Caracas is ready to organize Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's visit to Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Venezuela, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Caracas is ready to organize Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's visit to Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Venezuela, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I hope that the situation with the pandemic will gradually improve and soon we will be able to confirm this meeting.

President Nicolas Maduro is always eager to welcome Putin, whether in Moscow, Venezuela, or on the sidelines of international events," Plasencia said.

The minister added that he hopes that Putin will be able to visit Venezuela as well.

"He always has an invitation from President Maduro to visit our country. A strategic partnership has been established between Russia and Venezuela. We are interested in organizing both President Maduro's visit to Russia and President Putin's return visit to Venezuela," Plasencia added.