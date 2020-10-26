MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Catalan authorities are considering introducing strict lockdown measures on weekends allowing residents to go outside only if absolutely necessary given the deteriorating epidemiological situation in the region, Catalan government spokeswoman Meritxell Budo said in an interview with the Catalunya Radio broadcaster on Monday.

Over the past two weeks, Spain confirmed more than 170,000 cases of the coronavirus, with over 34,000 of the infections being registered in Catalonia. On Sunday, a new curfew came into force across Spain. In Catalonia, residents are ordered to stay at home from 10 p.

m. to 6 a. m. (from 21:00 to 05:00 GMT).

"Introducing lockdown on weekends is one of the options that are being discussed since it is at this time that most social contacts take place," Budo said, adding that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is causing concern.

According to the government spokeswoman, the local authorities will take all the necessary measures to reduce social contacts among people and avoid a full-blown lockdown.

Last week, Spain became the sixth country in the world to register a total of over 1 million coronavirus cases.