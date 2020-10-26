UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catalan Gov't Mulls Introducing Stricter Quarantine On Weekends Over COVID-19 Situation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 08:00 PM

Catalan Gov't Mulls Introducing Stricter Quarantine on Weekends Over COVID-19 Situation

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Catalan authorities are considering introducing strict lockdown measures on weekends allowing residents to go outside only if absolutely necessary given the deteriorating epidemiological situation in the region, Catalan government spokeswoman Meritxell Budo said in an interview with the Catalunya Radio broadcaster on Monday.

Over the past two weeks, Spain confirmed more than 170,000 cases of the coronavirus, with over 34,000 of the infections being registered in Catalonia. On Sunday, a new curfew came into force across Spain. In Catalonia, residents are ordered to stay at home from 10 p.

m. to 6 a. m. (from 21:00 to 05:00 GMT).

"Introducing lockdown on weekends is one of the options that are being discussed since it is at this time that most social contacts take place," Budo said, adding that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is causing concern.

According to the government spokeswoman, the local authorities will take all the necessary measures to reduce social contacts among people and avoid a full-blown lockdown.

Last week, Spain became the sixth country in the world to register a total of over 1 million coronavirus cases.

Related Topics

World Spain Sunday All From Government Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to focus on challe ..

4 minutes ago

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

34 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates virtual edition of W ..

34 minutes ago

Lawyers’ campaigns get momentum as PBC elections ..

41 minutes ago

SEHA increases accessibility of seasonal influenza ..

49 minutes ago

&#039;Helping Hand’ initiative implements variou ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.