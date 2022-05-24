CDC Expects More Monkeypox Cases to Emerge in US - Deputy Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expects more monkeypox cases to emerge in the United States, CDC Deputy Director of the Division of High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology Jennifer McQuiston said on Monday.

"It's likely that there are going to be additional cases reported in the United States," McQuiston said during a briefing on the matter as reported by Healio news.

Four men in the United States have so far tested positive for orthopoxvirus, a genus of viruses to which monkeypox belongs, McQuistion also said.

Cases have been reported in countries around the world including the Canada, Australia and numerous European states.

On Wednesday, the CDC said they are tracking multiple clusters of monkeypox and many of the cases are clustered in networks of men who have sex with other men.

The current outbreak of monkeypox does not require the introduction of any additional measures by the US government, as the country has both vaccines and experience in dealing with the disease, US President Joe Biden said on Monday.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. Monkeypox can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes, with a case fatality rate ranging from 1-10%.