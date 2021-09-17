CDC Focused on Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy' Among 74Mln Americans - Director

US medical authorities are giving priority to combating "vaccine hesitancy" among the remaining 74 million adult Americans who have not agreed to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) US medical authorities are giving priority to combating "vaccine hesitancy" among the remaining 74 million adult Americans who have not agreed to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday.

"We are working to reach the 74 million people who are eligible but not yet vaccinated," Walensky told a Stanford University podcast. "We are focusing on those who remain vaccine hesitant. CDC is working to address vaccine hesitancy."

The coronavirus Delta variant of was "still raging" across the United States and was currently averaging over 100,000 cases each day even though 178 million Americans were now fully vaccinated, Walensky said.

"Our strategy is to vaccinate as many people as possible. ... (However) the pace is too slow to outpace what has become a more contagious virus," she said.

Supplies of the vaccines were now "steady" and "predictable" and 90% of the US population now lived within five miles of a vaccination site, Walensky said.

The US population of 330 million has so far recorded 41,595,179 cases of COVID-19 and has suffered 666,440 deaths in the pandemic, according to the CDC.