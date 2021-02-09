Cebu Pacific receives seven-star rating on COVID-19 compliance by AirlineRatings.com

With the airline’s multi-layered approach to safety in accordance with global aviation standards, the rating company underscored how CEB perfectly scored in the standards set out by international organisations

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021) Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, has been rated 7/7 stars by global airline quality rating company AirlineRatings.com for its compliance with the safety measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

With the airline’s multi-layered approach to safety, the rating company highlighted how CEB perfectly scored in its seven categories, including: COVID-19 website information and instructions, social distancing while boarding, flight attendant’s personal protection equipment, compulsory wearing of face masks, modified meal service, passenger’s sanitiser kit, and deep disinfection of aircraft.

To get a COVID-19 compliance star as part of the overall safety rating, airlines must pass four of these seven criteria. These standards are based on those set out by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on regional and international safety guidelines.

CEB remains committed to prioritizing the safety of its passengers and personnel as it continues to implement enhanced bio-security preventive measures. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, antigen testing before duty for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are all in accordance with global best practises and the highest safety standards. Aircraft are equipped with hospital grade HEPA air filters, which make inflight transmission of COVID-19 low or virtually non-existent.

AirlineRatings.com keeps tabs on nearly 400 carriers from across the globe, monitoring various criteria including the airlines’ crash and serious incident records, the age of their aircraft, as well as their compliance to global safety. It was the first to develop unique COVID-19 health ratings for airlines to provide confidence to travellers booking flights or planning their next trip.

CEB currently operates its flights from Dubai to Manila and vice versa three times weekly.