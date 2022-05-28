MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) The Central African Republic's parliament voted on Friday to abolish the death penalty, French media reported.

The National Assembly passed the bill by vocal approval without ballot, according to French state-run radio RFI. It needs the approval of President Faustin-Archange Touadera to become law.

The African nation last executed a prisoner in 1981 despite retaining the capital punishment in law.