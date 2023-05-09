Ceremony of Laying Wreaths to Soviet Memorial Takes Place in Italian City of Palestrina

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Employees of the Russian Embassy in Italy, representatives of the military attache office, and staff of Russian foreign institutions have taken part in the solemn ceremony of laying wreaths at the memorial to Soviet soldiers in the Italian city of Palestrina commemorating Victory Day in World War II.

"We have gathered here to honor the memory of courageous Soviet soldiers who, along with many other men and women of different nationalities, sacrificed their lives in the fight against Nazi barbarism," the deputy head of Palestrina's administration, Natalino Carusi, said at the ceremony.

Russian Charge d'affairs in Italy Mikhail Rossiyskiy has delivered a speech at the ceremony, paying tribute to the Italian guerillas, who died during the Second World War, and noting the heroism of the Soviet people who fought in the resistance movement.

The participants of the ceremony laid wreaths and flowers at the memorial and observed a minute of silence in memory of the fallen soldiers.

Rallies and demonstrations dedicated to Victory Day have been held in many Italian regions from northern Liguria to Sicily. In Rome, Milan, Bologna, Catania, Genoa and other cities, the Immortal Regiment marches took place, where the participants laid flowers at the graves of Soviet soldiers who fought in the Italian resistance movement.