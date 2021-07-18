UrduPoint.com
Chancellor Of Austria Says Those Affected By Rains, Flooding Will Get Support

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 07:00 AM

Chancellor of Austria Says Those Affected by Rains, Flooding Will Get Support

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has promised to provide assistance to those affected by the heavy rains and flooding.

"Heavy rains and storms are unfortunately causing severe damage in many areas in Austria.

I would like to thank all the emergency services and volunteers who are doing everything to help! We will not leave those affected alone and will support them in rebuilding," Kurz said on Twitter.

Record rainfall has triggered severe floods in western Europe, leading to the death of at least 170 people, while many others remain missing. Germany and Belgium have been particularly affected.

In Austria, flood warnings are in effect for several regions. On Saturday, firefighters were on high alert throughout the day in Vienna, answering about 500 calls amid heavy rains.

