Charles Kupperman Fills in For Bolton as Acting National Security Adviser - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) President Donald Trump has named John Bolton's deputy Charles Kupperman as acting national security adviser to replace him until a permanent replacement is named next week, the White House said on Tuesday

Kupperman, 68, a hard-line expert on strategic weapons negotiations who served as an aide to President Ronald Reagan 35 years ago, will briefly replace Bolton, who was fired earlier in the day, White House Spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters.

Gidley said Bolton's "priorities and policies just don't line up with the president ... There is no one issue here ... they just didn't align on many issues."