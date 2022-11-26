UrduPoint.com

Chile To Introduce Medical Insurance For Victims Of Sexual Aggression - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2022 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Chile will include the consequences of sexual aggression in the list of problems and diseases covered by medical insurance within the explicit health guarantees, Chilean Ministry of Women and Gender Equity said.

"On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women #25N (November 25) we announce together with @ministeriosalud (the Chilean Health Ministry) the incorporation of comprehensive health care for victims of severe sexual aggression under the GES (the explicit health guarantees)," the gender equity ministry tweeted on Friday.

Apart from this, the list already includes 87 other pathologies and problems for which treatment and financial assistance is provided.

The scale of sexual aggression has significantly increased in Chile over the past 7 years, so the measure taken will not only help the authorities to take quick steps to protect the physical health of victims after assaults, but will also assist in restoring their moral health, Chilean Minister of Women and Gender Equity Antonia Orellana Guarello said.

