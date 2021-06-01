Chilean Regulator Greenlights Pfizer Vaccine for Minors Aged 12-16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The Public Health Institute of Chile (ISP) has announced the approval of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for use in adolescents aged 12-16.

"The Public Health Institute of Chile, along with a group of experts of the national vaccination campaign, ...

approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in a new group aged from 12 to 16," the ISP said in a statement late on Monday.

The decision was made after the ISP studied data on clinical trials in this age group, in particular, from national regulators in the United States, Europe and Canada.

Canada greenlighted the vaccine for the age group in early May, becoming the first country to do so. The EU and US drug regulators followed suit later that month.