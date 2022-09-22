UrduPoint.com

China Calls For Direct Russia-Ukraine Talks Without Preconditions - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 08:33 PM

China Calls for Direct Russia-Ukraine Talks Without Preconditions - Foreign Minister

China calls for the resumption of a direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine without any preconditions, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) China calls for the resumption of a direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine without any preconditions, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

"First of all, we must adhere to dialogue and negotiations. The main priority for the parties is to resume dialogue without preconditions," Wang told the United Nations Security Council session.

