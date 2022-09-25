China Closes Part of Yellow Sea for Navigation - Maritime Safety Administration

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Chinese authorities are closing an area in the northwestern part of the Yellow Sea for navigation from September 25 to October 2, the national Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) said on Sunday.

According to the MSA, the northwestern extension of the Yellow Sea, the Bohai Sea, will be closed for navigation from September 25 16:00 p.m. local time (08:00 GMT) until Ocotber 2 16:00 p.m. due to the completion of military objectives.

China has previously conducted military maneuvers in various areas along its coast after large-scale exercises in the Taiwan Strait, closing part of the Bohai Gulf for a months from August 8 to September 8.