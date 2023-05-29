China Congratulates Erdogan on Reelection, Seeks to Develop Ties With Ankara - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) China has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in the presidential election and is willing to push bilateral relations with Turkey to a new level, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

"China congratulates President Erdogan on his reelection as Turkey's president and supports Turkey in following a development path that suits its own national conditions," she told a briefing.

The diplomat noted that Beijing highly values China-Turkey relations and is willing to work with Ankara to push bilateral ties to a new level.

Several foreign leaders have also congratulated Erdogan on his reelection. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was one of them, saying in a telegram that this victory is an indication of the Turkish people's trust in their president, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.

Turkey's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that the incumbent president won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. Final results will be announced on June 1 at the earliest.