UrduPoint.com

China Congratulates Erdogan On Reelection, Seeks To Develop Ties With Ankara - Beijing

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 02:50 PM

China Congratulates Erdogan on Reelection, Seeks to Develop Ties With Ankara - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) China has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in the presidential election and is willing to push bilateral relations with Turkey to a new level, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

"China congratulates President Erdogan on his reelection as Turkey's president and supports Turkey in following a development path that suits its own national conditions," she told a briefing.

The diplomat noted that Beijing highly values China-Turkey relations and is willing to work with Ankara to push bilateral ties to a new level.

Several foreign leaders have also congratulated Erdogan on his reelection. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was one of them, saying in a telegram that this victory is an indication of the Turkish people's trust in their president, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.

Turkey's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that the incumbent president won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. Final results will be announced on June 1 at the earliest.

Related Topics

Election Turkey China Vote Mao Beijing Ankara Tayyip Erdogan June Sunday

Recent Stories

Punjab govt forms committee to probe PTI's allegat ..

Punjab govt forms committee to probe PTI's allegation of mistreatment of women p ..

20 minutes ago
 Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of natio ..

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of national economy

1 hour ago
 Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to natio ..

Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to nation over violence

2 hours ago
 SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elec ..

SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elections

3 hours ago
 EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme ..

EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme to region to progress journey ..

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to ad ..

Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to address challenges of poverty

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.