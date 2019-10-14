UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Hopes EU Will Continue To Maintain Market Openness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 08:33 PM

China hopes EU will continue to maintain market openness

China said on Monday that it hopes the European Union will continue to maintain investment market openness and create a fair, transparent, stable and predictable business environment for companies investing in the EU, including Chinese enterprises

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :China said on Monday that it hopes the European Union will continue to maintain investment market openness and create a fair, transparent, stable and predictable business environment for companies investing in the EU, including Chinese enterprises.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told a press briefing when commenting on a report on the development of Chinese enterprises in the EU, which was published on Oct. 11. The report was drafted jointly by the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU and Roland Berger Management Consultants.

Geng said, currently the EU-based Chinese companies see overall good performance and an increasing number of Chinese firms have established their R&D centers and factories in the EU, adding that Chinese companies' investment there and cooperation with local partners have boosted employment and improved the livelihood of local people.

The report also points out that Chinese companies are still facing many challenges during their development in the EU.

The challenges include Chinese companies' limited access in certain key areas due to the increasing censorship of foreign investment by the EU, and restrictions on the development of some businesses of Chinese companies due to misunderstandings arising from political and public opinion.

Geng said that the European countries have always adhered to the principle of market economy and upheld trade and investment liberalization and facilitation.

"We hope that the EU side would earnestly heed the opinions and calls from Chinese companies, continue to keep an open investment market and create a fair, transparent, stable and predictable business environment for companies investing in the EU, including Chinese enterprises" Geng said.

Maintaining openness and inclusiveness and continuing to expand cooperation between China and the EU on the basis of mutual respect and win-win benefit, not only serves the interests of both sides but also injects more positive energy and stability into the world, he said.

Related Topics

World Business China European Union Chamber Market Commerce From Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Free Eye Camp At Abdul Rehman Goth, ..

8 minutes ago

NAB opposes Sec Law's acquittal petition from corr ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange prescribes standard range ..

3 minutes ago

Protection Programmes against Child Abuse urged

3 minutes ago

Daniyal Aziz's membership case referred to Gun and ..

3 minutes ago

3rd All Sindh "Azadi Kashmir" Kyokushinn Champions ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.