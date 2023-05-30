China Informs US of Refusal to Hold Defense Ministers' Meeting in Singapore - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) China has officially informed the United States of its refusal to hold a meeting at the level of defense ministers on the sidelines of the upcoming Shangri-La Dialogue regional security forum in Singapore, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Monday, citing US Defense officials.

Earlier in the month, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that he expected to engage with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu on the sidelines of the conference in Singapore, which is scheduled for June 2-4.

"Overnight, the PRC informed the U.S. that they have declined our early May invitation for Secretary Austin to meet with PRC Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu in Singapore this week," the Pentagon was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The United States believes that channels of communication of the military departments should be open with China, the report said.