China Int'l Rail Transit Equipment Manufacturing Industry Expo Opens

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 06:50 PM

Over 400 global companies participated in the 2019 China International Rail Transit and Equipment Manufacturing Industry Expo that opened Friday in central Chinese city of Changsha

CHANGSHA, , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Over 400 global companies participated in the 2019 China International Rail Transit and Equipment Manufacturing Industry Expo that opened Friday in central Chinese city of Changsha.

With an exhibition area of 54,000 square meters, the three-day event has attracted 406 companies including SANY Heavy Industry, China Railway Construction Corporation and Siemens to display under 10 themes such as rail transit vehicles, railway, tunnel and bridge construction equipment, and smart city.

A total 19 countries including Russia, Germany, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and Republic of Korea have sent purchasing delegations to the expo.

Forums, talent fairs and new technology and product launching events will also be held during the expo.

Your Thoughts and Comments

