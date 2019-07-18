China, Malaysia industrial funds held in China

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 12:03 AM

NANNING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ):The third China-Malaysia Industrial Funds Forum was held Tuesday in the city of Qinzhou, southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The forum attracted nearly 200 guests from banks, securities companies, governments and other institutions at home and abroad to discuss the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative and other topics.

The guests also exchanged views on a funding project and the incentive policies of the China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park.

"The Guangxi branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) will provide the park with comprehensive financial services this year after setting up a construction fund worth 800 million yuan (116.28 million U.S. dollars) in 2014," said Yu Changtao of the branch.

The forum was hosted jointly by the management committee of the industrial park and the branch.

