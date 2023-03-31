UrduPoint.com

China Ready To Build Constructive, Stable Relations With Japan - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 06:20 PM

China Ready to Build Constructive, Stable Relations With Japan - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) China is ready to build constructive and stable relations with Japan, as well as deepen bilateral cooperation and collaboration in the interest not only of the two countries, but the entire region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced that top Japanese diplomat Yoshimasa Hayashi would visit China from April 1-2 to hold negotiations with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship. This will be the first Japanese foreign minister's visit to China since December 2019.

"China stands ready to work with Japan to follow the strategic guidance of the important common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, and take the 45th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship as an opportunity to enhance dialogue and communication, deepen practical cooperation and manage and control differences, and together work to build a stable and constructive China-Japan relationship fit for the new era," Mao told a press briefing.

A healthy bilateral relationship serves the interests of both countries and the whole region, the spokeswoman said, adding that Beijing attached great importance to Hayashi's visit to China. The upcoming meeting between the two foreign ministers will focus on bilateral interests, as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest, Mao said.

In 2019, China was visited by a top Japanese diplomat twice ” Taro Kono paid a visit to the country in February, and in December, Toshimitsu Motegi, who replaced Kono at the post, went to China while accompanying then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Since then, relations between the two countries' top diplomats had been limited to phone calls.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Visit Mao Beijing Japan February April December 2019 Post From Top

Recent Stories

UNIDO Director-General calls for global financial ..

UNIDO Director-General calls for global financial solidarity to drive Africa&#03 ..

11 minutes ago
 FAO&#039;s initial assessment of TÃ¼rkiye earthqua ..

FAO&#039;s initial assessment of TÃ¼rkiye earthquakes indicates over 20% losses ..

11 minutes ago
 Azhar Mashwani returns home after week long disapp ..

Azhar Mashwani returns home after week long disappearance

22 minutes ago
 Sushmita Sen surprises fans yet again with new vid ..

Sushmita Sen surprises fans yet again with new video

31 minutes ago
 SC issues circular disregarding Justice Isaâ€™s ju ..

SC issues circular disregarding Justice Isaâ€™s judgment to delay suo motu cases

40 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED8.6bn in weeklong real estat ..

Dubai records over AED8.6bn in weeklong real estate transactions

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.