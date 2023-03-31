China Ready to Build Constructive, Stable Relations With Japan - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) China is ready to build constructive and stable relations with Japan, as well as deepen bilateral cooperation and collaboration in the interest not only of the two countries, but the entire region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced that top Japanese diplomat Yoshimasa Hayashi would visit China from April 1-2 to hold negotiations with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship. This will be the first Japanese foreign minister's visit to China since December 2019.

"China stands ready to work with Japan to follow the strategic guidance of the important common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, and take the 45th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship as an opportunity to enhance dialogue and communication, deepen practical cooperation and manage and control differences, and together work to build a stable and constructive China-Japan relationship fit for the new era," Mao told a press briefing.

A healthy bilateral relationship serves the interests of both countries and the whole region, the spokeswoman said, adding that Beijing attached great importance to Hayashi's visit to China. The upcoming meeting between the two foreign ministers will focus on bilateral interests, as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest, Mao said.

In 2019, China was visited by a top Japanese diplomat twice ” Taro Kono paid a visit to the country in February, and in December, Toshimitsu Motegi, who replaced Kono at the post, went to China while accompanying then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Since then, relations between the two countries' top diplomats had been limited to phone calls.