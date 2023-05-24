China Ready to Support Russia in Matters of Fundamental Bilateral Interests - Xi

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) China is ready to continue to firmly support Russia on issues concerning the main interests of the two countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

"China is ready, together with Russia, to continue to firmly support each other in matters concerning the fundamental interests of both sides," Xi said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, as quoted by the China Central Television broadcaster (CCTV).

China is also ready to continue strengthening cooperation with Russia on multilateral platforms, such as the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and the G20, Xi added.