China Ready To Support Russia On Issues Affecting Both Countries - Xi

Published September 15, 2022

China Ready to Support Russia on Issues Affecting Both Countries - Xi

China is ready to support Russia on issues that affect fundamental interests of both countries, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) China is ready to support Russia on issues that affect fundamental interests of both countries, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"China is ready to provide mutual and effective support to Russia on issues affecting the fundamental interests of the two countries, to deepen practical cooperation in such areas as trade, agriculture, communications," Xi said, as quoted by China Central Television (CCTV).

