China Registers 45 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours, 44 Of Them Imported- Health Commission

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 06:30 AM

China Registers 45 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, 44 of Them Imported- Health Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) China has registered only 45 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, all but one of them imported; five people have died from COVID-19 in China in the past 24 hours, the country's National Health Commission informs.

The total death toll from COVID-19 in mainland China now stands at 3,300, while the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 81,439, according to the health commission.

A total of 75,448 people have recovered.

A day earlier, 54 new coronavirus cases were registered in China, all of them imported.

China no longer has the largest number of COVID-19 cases, it has been surpassed by Italy (over 92,000 cases) and the United States (over 122,000 cases).

According to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 662,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally and more than 30,000 people have died from COVID-19.

