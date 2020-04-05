China Reports 30 New COVID19 Cases, 3 New Fatalities in Past 24 Hours - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) China has registered 30 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, 25 of them imported; over 200 people have recovered from COVID-19 in China in the same period, the country's National Health Commission informs.

The day before, there were 19 new coronavirus cases in mainland China, and 4 new deaths from COVID-19.

The total death toll from COVID-19 in mainland China now stands at 3,329, while the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 81,669, according to the health commission. A total of 76,764 people have recovered.

Starting from Wednesday, the Chinese authorities have been releasing data on asymptomatic COVID-19 cases. In the past 24 hours, 47 such cases were registered in China, 16 of them imported.

According to the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, there are over 1 million coronavirus cases confirmed globally and over 64,600 deaths from COVID-19. The top three countries that currently have the largest numbers of cases are the United States, Spain and Italy. They are also the countries with the largest death tolls.