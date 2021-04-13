UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, Russia Cited Among Canada's Chief National Security Concerns - Parliamentary Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 04:00 AM

China, Russia Cited Among Canada's Chief National Security Concerns - Parliamentary Report

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) China and Russia are among Canada's chief national security concerns, the country's National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) said.

"The threat from espionage and foreign interference is significant and continues to grow. Several

states are responsible for conducting such activities in Canada, but intelligence shows that China and Russia remain the Primary culprits," the committee said in its annual report for 2020.

The parliamentary committee alleges that China, Russia and Iran targeted Canada's COVID-19 vaccine research, despite not a single vaccine candidate from the country advancing to the clinical trial phase.

NSICOP also alleges that state actors, most notably China and Russia, engage in malicious cyber activity aimed at targeting Canada's critical infrastructure, conducting online influence campaigns and monitoring dissidents abroad.

The report also highlighted the growing threat from organized crime and terror groups, both foreign and domestic. The report, citing Canada's primary intelligence service (CSIS), say that out of 200 extremists, who have traveled abroad, 61 have returned to Canada, while 122 are in Turkey, Syria and Iraq with a redacted share of those being deceased.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey China Canada Iraq 2020 From Share

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends large-scale strategic train ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

3 hours ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

3 hours ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

5 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.