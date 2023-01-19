(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The BRICS group of five emerging economies are in talks over who should host the 2024 summit after Brazil asked to delay its turn at the helm until 2025, China's foreign ministry said Thursday.

"BRICS countries are in close coordination on this issue," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing.

The spokesman declined to comment on whether China was ready to take over the rotating presidency of the group from South Africa next year after it hosted the 14th BRICS summit in 2022.

Brazil will preside over the Group of 20 (G20) major economies in 2024. It asked Russia, India, China and South Africa to consider postponing its presidency of the group by a year, citing scheduling issues.