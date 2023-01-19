UrduPoint.com

China Says BRICS In Talks Over Delaying Brazil's Presidency To 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 03:00 PM

China Says BRICS in Talks Over Delaying Brazil's Presidency to 2025

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The BRICS group of five emerging economies are in talks over who should host the 2024 summit after Brazil asked to delay its turn at the helm until 2025, China's foreign ministry said Thursday.

"BRICS countries are in close coordination on this issue," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing.

The spokesman declined to comment on whether China was ready to take over the rotating presidency of the group from South Africa next year after it hosted the 14th BRICS summit in 2022.

Brazil will preside over the Group of 20 (G20) major economies in 2024. It asked Russia, India, China and South Africa to consider postponing its presidency of the group by a year, citing scheduling issues.

Related Topics

India Russia China Brazil South Africa From

Recent Stories

ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

54 minutes ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out o ..

TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out of the water with its features!

2 hours ago
 UAE one of leading countries globally in combattin ..

UAE one of leading countries globally in combatting terrorism

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.