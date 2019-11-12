UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Set Up Innovation Alliance Fro Seawater Uranium Extraction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 01:59 PM

China set up innovation alliance fro seawater uranium extraction

China has formed an innovation alliance to foster the research and application of extracting uranium from seawater, according to China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC)

BRIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :China has formed an innovation alliance to foster the research and application of extracting uranium from seawater, according to China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC). Initiated by CNNC, the alliance gathers around 20 research institutions and universities.

The alliance will focus on setting up standards for the technology and products used in the extraction process. It will help accelerate the development of core technologies and new products, as well as create research platforms and a test base for uranium extraction from seawater to overcome hurdles in practical application.

It is estimated that about 4.5 billion tonnes of uranium is reserved in seawater, about 1,000 times of the land proven reserves, but the concentration of uranium in seawater is extremely low, making it a huge challenge to develop cost-effective seawater uranium extraction technology.

China has made some progress in the development of absorption materials and equipment for uranium extraction from seawater, but it still has a long way to go before commercial development, according to CNNC.

Related Topics

Technology China Nuclear Progress Alliance From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Olympic legend Carl Lewis to share his memories at ..

13 minutes ago

Libya plans to launch vast reconstruction program ..

3 minutes ago

Trump to delay auto tariff decision for another si ..

25 seconds ago

Cyber bulling affects over 80% women in country

28 seconds ago

Plane Supposedly Carrying Morales Leaves Paraguay ..

30 seconds ago

Educationists for uniform education system; Intern ..

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.