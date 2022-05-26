UrduPoint.com

China To Advance Efforts In Joining CPTPP, DEPA Trade Pacts

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 06:46 PM

China to advance efforts in joining CPTPP, DEPA trade pacts

China will continue to advance its accession into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), the commerce ministry said Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :China will continue to advance its accession into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), the commerce ministry said Thursday.

"China adheres to aligning with high-standard international economic and trade rules and expanding high-level opening-up," said Gao Feng, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce.

The spokesperson reiterated China's commitment to achieving a comprehensive and high-level Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), adding China will propose work plans in the field of digital and green economy and actively participate in the formulation of new guiding documents on advancing FTAAP.

Gao said China would continue to implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement with high quality and safeguard the security and stability of regional industrial and supply chains.

The country will also work with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to actively build version 3.0 of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area and establish more mutually beneficial bilateral and regional economic and trade ties, said the spokesperson.

Related Topics

China Gao Commerce Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

PTA Receives Pkr 19.39 Billion Against Third Insta ..

PTA Receives Pkr 19.39 Billion Against Third Instalment Of License Renewal Fee

54 minutes ago
 PTI long march results increased pollutants' ratio ..

PTI long march results increased pollutants' ratio in Capital's atmosphere

51 seconds ago
 Beijing reports 16 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reports 16 new local COVID-19 infections

53 seconds ago
 China Only Country With Intent, Power to Reshape I ..

China Only Country With Intent, Power to Reshape International Order - Blinken

54 seconds ago
 US Not Looking for Conflict, Cold War With China, ..

US Not Looking for Conflict, Cold War With China, Determined to Avoid Both - Bli ..

56 seconds ago
 Local government elections in Balochistan to be he ..

Local government elections in Balochistan to be held on May 29

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.