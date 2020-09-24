China to Host Global Virtual Meeting of Business Representatives on September 28

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) China will host a global virtual meeting of representatives of the business community and international organizations on September 28, Vice Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Zhang Shaogang said on Thursday.

"This is the first such an important forum, initiated by the Chinese business community with the participation of representatives of the global business community, since the outbreak of the pandemic. The meeting is organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and will be held online on September 28," Zhang said at a press conference.

The vice chairman also expressed hope that the event would give an impetus to promoting global cooperation on fighting the coronavirus, as well as on recovering the world economy.

The forum will focus on opportunities for collaboration in the current global epidemic environment.

So far, more than 1,000 representatives of trade and industry communities from 70 countries have expressed interest in attending the event.