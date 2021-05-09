UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's CZ-5B Heavy-Lift Vehicle Re-entry Expected Over Mediterranean On Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 06:30 AM

China's CZ-5B Heavy-Lift Vehicle Re-entry Expected Over Mediterranean on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) The spent stage of China's Long March 5B (Chang Zheng 5B, or CZ-5B) rocket that launched with the first module for the country's orbital station last month is expected to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere over the Mediterranean on Sunday, according to the latest estimates from the US Air Force.

China launched the Long March 5B carrier rocket with the main module (Tianhe, or "Harmony of the Heavens") for China's future orbital station at the end of April. Tianhe will be the control hub for the Tiangong (or "Heavenly Palace") orbital station that China wants to finish assembling by 2022.

The spent CZ-5B rocket stage is expected to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere on May 9 around 02:11 GMT over the Mediterranean Sea near the island of Crete, the latest US Air Force estimates published by Space-Track.

org show.

Earlier estimates showed that the rocket's upper stage was going to fall into the Pacific Ocean on Sunday. Russian space agency Roscosmos released similar predictions on Friday.

Dmitry Rogozi, the head of Roscosmos, said on Telegram that a Russian satellite had managed to take pictures of the CZ-5B rocket body from a distance of about 1,281 kilometers (796 miles), ahead of its re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.

Spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin said on Friday that the debris from CZ-5B was going to mostly burn up upon re-entry into the atmosphere and there was very little risk of any significantly large objects hitting the ground.

Related Topics

Russia China Long March Hub April May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

5 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

5 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

5 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

5 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.