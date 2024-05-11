Open Menu

China's Hubei Upgrading Ecological Outlook With Low-carbon Transformation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM

China's Hubei upgrading ecological outlook with low-carbon transformation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Governor of China's Hubei province, Wang Zhonglin said that as an important province in the Yangtze River Economic Belt, Hubei has been reshaping its growth model and upgrading its ecological outlook with low-carbon transformation.

With an average annual energy consumption growth rate of 3%, Hubei has achieved an average annual economic growth of 6%, he said at a press conference here at the State Council Information Office (SCIO). He informed that to accelerate the construction of a green industrial system, the provincial government has focused on greening industrial development.

"We have launched ten green transformation projects, including energy conservation and carbon reduction in key industries, and developed ten circular economy industrial chains, including urban mining", he said and added, these efforts have made economic growth both greener and more productive.

The province has also planned early and laid out the recycling of waste lithium batteries.

Wang said that to accelerate the construction of a clean energy system, the province has made great efforts to develop clean energy.

The installed capacity of electricity has exceeded 100 million kilowatts, of which clean energy accounts for 65 per cent.

To accelerate the construction of a green institutional system, he said, the province has built a carbon emission registration and settlement system and led the green and low-carbon transformation with institutional innovation.

Hubei took the lead in opening up the three major markets of electricity - carbon – finance in the country, initially forming the whole industry chain of carbon markets such as carbon trading and carbon assets. The trading volume of Hubei's carbon market accounted for 42.7% of the country.

"We will build a carbon market and carbon financial centre with national influence, and make Hubei's road to green rise wider and wider", he highlighted.

Wang Zhonglin said that in the second half of this year, Hubei, the Ministry of Ecological Environment, Shanghai will jointly hold the China carbon market conference.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Governor Electricity China Road Shanghai Lead Market Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

3 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

4 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

6 hours ago
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

7 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

15 hours ago
 Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

15 hours ago
 Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as ..

Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor

15 hours ago
 DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbel ..

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

16 hours ago
 Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

16 hours ago

More Stories From World