China's Hubei Upgrading Ecological Outlook With Low-carbon Transformation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Governor of China's Hubei province, Wang Zhonglin said that as an important province in the Yangtze River Economic Belt, Hubei has been reshaping its growth model and upgrading its ecological outlook with low-carbon transformation.
With an average annual energy consumption growth rate of 3%, Hubei has achieved an average annual economic growth of 6%, he said at a press conference here at the State Council Information Office (SCIO). He informed that to accelerate the construction of a green industrial system, the provincial government has focused on greening industrial development.
"We have launched ten green transformation projects, including energy conservation and carbon reduction in key industries, and developed ten circular economy industrial chains, including urban mining", he said and added, these efforts have made economic growth both greener and more productive.
The province has also planned early and laid out the recycling of waste lithium batteries.
Wang said that to accelerate the construction of a clean energy system, the province has made great efforts to develop clean energy.
The installed capacity of electricity has exceeded 100 million kilowatts, of which clean energy accounts for 65 per cent.
To accelerate the construction of a green institutional system, he said, the province has built a carbon emission registration and settlement system and led the green and low-carbon transformation with institutional innovation.
Hubei took the lead in opening up the three major markets of electricity - carbon – finance in the country, initially forming the whole industry chain of carbon markets such as carbon trading and carbon assets. The trading volume of Hubei's carbon market accounted for 42.7% of the country.
"We will build a carbon market and carbon financial centre with national influence, and make Hubei's road to green rise wider and wider", he highlighted.
Wang Zhonglin said that in the second half of this year, Hubei, the Ministry of Ecological Environment, Shanghai will jointly hold the China carbon market conference.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
More Stories From World
-
Blues beat Hurricanes to go top of Super Rugby standings2 minutes ago
-
Hundreds evacuated from Ukraine border after Russian offensive2 minutes ago
-
Djokovic 'fine' after bottle strike drama at Rome Open2 minutes ago
-
Israel expands east Rafah, north Gaza evacuation order2 minutes ago
-
Israel army says about 300,000 Gazans have evacuated east Rafah2 minutes ago
-
More than 200 dead in Afghanistan flash floods: UN52 minutes ago
-
First 'extreme' solar storm in 20 years brings spectacular auroras1 hour ago
-
Released opposition leader urges Indians to battle 'dictatorship'1 hour ago
-
Nuggets, Pacers claw back in NBA conference semi-finals2 hours ago
-
More than 200 dead in Afghanistan flash floods: UN2 hours ago
-
Hundreds evacuated from Ukraine border after Russian offensive3 hours ago
-
China's Xi in Hungary to celebrate 'new era' with Orban3 hours ago