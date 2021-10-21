UrduPoint.com

China's Hunan Sees Surge In China-Europe Freight Train Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 03:41 PM

China's Hunan sees surge in China-Europe freight train service

Central China's Hunan Province launched 783 China-Europe freight trains in the first three quarters of this year, up 84.7 percent year on year, local customs said Thursday

CHANGSHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Central China's Hunan Province launched 783 China-Europe freight trains in the first three quarters of this year, up 84.7 percent year on year, local customs said Thursday.

The freight trains, handled by customs in the provincial capital Changsha, shipped 512,000 tonnes of cargo with the value of the goods reaching 13.9 billion Yuan (about 2 billion U.S. Dollars) in the Jan.-Sept.

period, up 68.5 percent year on year and 22.7 percent, respectively.

Since the launch of the China-Europe freight train service in Changsha, the cumulative number of trains has exceeded 2,000.

Four new routes were launched this year linking Changsha with Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, Poland and Kazakhstan. The main export items transported through the cross-border train service include daily necessities, furniture, automobiles and auto parts, and lamps.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Changsha Belarus Poland Kazakhstan Billion

Recent Stories

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases and dea ..

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases and deaths

37 seconds ago
 Moscow orders closure of non-essential services ov ..

Moscow orders closure of non-essential services over virus

8 minutes ago
 Erdogan Warns Turkey Can Use Heavy Weapons Against ..

Erdogan Warns Turkey Can Use Heavy Weapons Against Syrian Army If Necessary

8 minutes ago
 Foreign travelers to Japan fall 99 pct in Septembe ..

Foreign travelers to Japan fall 99 pct in September from pre-pandemic level

8 minutes ago
 AIOU offers admission in certificate courses

AIOU offers admission in certificate courses

8 minutes ago
 South Korea to Make New Attempt to Put Satellite I ..

South Korea to Make New Attempt to Put Satellite Into Orbit in May 2022 - Presid ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.