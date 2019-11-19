UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Power Use Up 4.4 Pct In Jan-Oct

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 07:16 PM

China's power use up 4.4 pct in Jan-Oct

China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, rose 4.4 percent year on year in the first 10 months of 2019, the National Energy Administration (NEA) announced Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, rose 4.4 percent year on year in the first 10 months of 2019, the National Energy Administration (NEA) announced Monday.Total power use hit 5.92 trillion kWh during the period, NEA data showed.

Specifically, power use by the first and secondary industries rose 5.2 percent and 3 percent, respectively, and that by the tertiary industry jumped 9.3 percent from the same period a year ago.

Residential power consumption went up 5.9 percent year on year to 877.7 billion kWh during the period, said the NEA. In October alone, the country's power use grew 5 percent year on year to 579 billion kWh.

Related Topics

Electricity Same October 2019 From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

PM to go on official visit of three countries

52 minutes ago

Vegetable prices likely to decrease in December

2 minutes ago

Sensitive groups at risk due to unhealthy air qual ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister orders strict action against ..

3 minutes ago

Speakers for mass awareness campaign to fight clim ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Emergency Service provides services to 1005 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.